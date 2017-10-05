Sunday, April 29 , 2018, 1:52 am | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 

Prosecutors From Across U.S. Oppose Removal of Gun-Silencer Law

By Debbie Fox for Santa Barbara County District Attorney | October 5, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

Santa Barbara County District Attorney Joyce E. Dudley, along with 28 other members of Prosecutors Against Gun Violence (PAGV), announced Wednesday their strong opposition to provisions in the Sportsmen’s Heritage and Recreational Enhancement Act (“SHARE”) Act, which would remove existing gun silencer safety regulations from federal law.

“As prosecutors, we are sworn to uphold public safety in our communities. The SHARE Act would threaten that safety by removing gun silencers from regulation under the National Firearms Act, which for decades has prevented felons, domestic abusers, and other people with dangerous histories from obtaining silencers,” wrote PAGV co-chairs Los Angeles City Attorney Mike Feuer and Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance, Jr. in a letter regarding the legislation.

“Given the challenges of protecting public safety in our communities — including from horrific mass shootings like the one we experienced this week in Las Vegas — and the increased risks to law enforcement, now is exactly the wrong time for Congress to make it easy for people with dangerous histories to buy silencers,” they wrote.

The SHARE Act would jeopardize not only the safety of the public, but also the safety of the front-line law enforcement officers who work to keep communities safe.

The loud and distinctive noise a gunshot makes allows those who hear gunfire to assess the threat and take steps to protect themselves and those around them.

Moreover, current federal law requires all buyers of silencers to pass a background check and comply with other common-sense safety provisions. Thanks to these successful regulations, silencers have been rarely used in connection with criminal activity.

Founded by Vance and Feuer in 2014, PAGV is a nonpartisan coalition of leading prosecutors from every region of the United States committed to advancing prosecutorial and policy solutions to the national public health and safety crisis of gun violence.

— Debbie Fox for Santa Barbara County District Attorney.

 
