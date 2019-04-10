Prosecutors to Seek Death Penalty for Golden State Killer Suspect

Prosecutors announced Wednesday that they will seek the death penalty for Golden State Killer suspect Joseph DeAngelo Jr., who is accused of 13 murders and dozens of rapes and burglaries committed across California, including four killings in Santa Barbara County, during the 1970 and '80s.

District attorneys from Santa Barbara, Ventura, Sacramento and Orange counties met Wednesday in the state capital and unanimously agreed to pursue the death penalty for DeAngelo if he is convicted.

DeAngelo, 72, of Citrus Heights, was arrested in May 2018 in connection with the Golden State Killer and East Area Rapist cases, committed by a prolific serial killer and rapist in California decades ago.

District attorneys from six counties — including Tulare and Contra Costa counties — previously had agreed to file a consolidated complaint and mount a united prosecution against DeAngelo in Sacramento.

Santa Barbara County District Attorney Joyce Dudley confirmed to Noozhawk the decision to seek the death penalty in the cases, but said she could not comment further.

Investigators compared DNA taken from crime scenes with genetic information from genealogy websites to connect the Sacramento County man to the long-unsolved crimes, and then confirmed the link by matching that DNA to samples collected surreptiously from DeAngelo's home.

He has been charged with murders in Santa Barbara (four), Ventura (two), Sacramento (two), Orange (four), and Tulare (one) counties, and with kidnapping to commit robbery in Contra Costa County and Sacramento County.

The amended criminal complaint accuses him of 13 murders and 13 counts of kidnap for robbery. Scroll down to read the complaint.

If convicted, DeAngelo faces a minimum sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

A letter prosecutors sent Wednesday to DeAngelo’s public defender notes that they would consider a lesser punishment for DeAngelo if the defense provides sufficient reason, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Presumably that reason would include some sort of confession to the charges.

In an amended complaint filed against him, DeAngelo is charged with four felony counts of murder in Santa Barbara County, with enhancements for multiple murders, personal use of a firearm, and special circumstances of murder during rape and murder during burglary.

He is accused of killing two Goleta-area couples: Drs. Robert Offerman, 44, and Debra Alexandria Manning, 35, who were slain on Dec. 30, 1979, in their condo on Avenida Pequeña just west of North Patterson Avenue south of Cathedral Oaks Road; and Cheri Domingo, 35, and Gregory Sanchez, 27, who were killed on July 27, 1981, in a residence on Toltec Way, less than a half-mile away.

DeAngelo also is believed to be the suspect in an attack that occurred on Oct. 1, 1979, when a third couple was attacked in their home on Queen Ann Way, also in the same area. They managed to escape.

The Golden State Killer, also known as the Original Night Stalker and the East Area Rapist, is believed to be responsible for at least 13 homicides, 45 rapes and 120 burglaries throughout the state, according to the FBI.

Amended Criminal Complaint Filed Against Joseph DeAngelo

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.