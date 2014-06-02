Thursday, April 19 , 2018, 11:48 pm | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 

Business

Prospect Mortgage Names Santa Barbara-Area Loan Officers to President’s Club

By Chris Orlando for Prospect Mortgage | June 2, 2014 | 3:26 p.m.

Prospect Mortgage LLC has named five Santa Barbara-area loan officers to its President's Club.

Prospect’s President's Club is an exclusive membership organization that rewards Prospect’s high-achieving loan officers with benefits that help them to continue their extraordinary success.

Entry is based on achieving sales milestones and by following Prospect’s sales pillars, which establish best practices for the company’s sales team.

Achieving the President’s Club recognition are area manager Tim Taylor, sales manager Jon McCuskey, loan officer Ruben Lopez, loan officer Dick Fawcett and loan officer Glenn Warren, who serves the Arroyo Grande market.

“We have the best loan officers in the country, and the President's Club is our way of showcasing the best of the best, setting the bar and rewarding them for achieving above and beyond what is expected,” said Doug Long, Prospect’s president of national lending. “I am very pleased to welcome these Santa Barbara area team members into this elite group.”

In addition to the internal recognition of the President’s Club designation, members receive escalated internal response times, additional marketing resources, use of the President’s Club seal on their materials and website, and a dedicated team to respond to their questions and assist with their loan processing.

Prospect Mortgage is a top 10 national home purchase lender offering a full range of quality home loans, including FHA and VA, conventional, jumbo, renovation and more. It is backed by Sterling Partners, a private equity firm with approximately $5 billion of assets under management and offices in Chicago, Baltimore and Miami.

For more information about Prospect Mortgage, click here. Visit Prospect on Twitter by clicking here and follow the company on Facebook by clicking here.

— Chris Orlando represents Prospect Mortgage LLC.

