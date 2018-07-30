Prospective Eagle Scout Eases Sting of Debris Flow on Santa Barbara Beekeepers Association

The Jan. 9 mudslide and its devastating damage hit close to home for many, but for Connor Platt, a scout working toward the rank of Eagle Scout, it became an opportunity to make a difference.

Among other requirements, a scout must plan, develop, and give leadership to others in a service project to achieve the program’s highest rank of Eagle Scout.

So after learning the Santa Barbara Beekeepers Association (SBBA) had lost most of its equipment in the January mudslide, Platt did just that. He contacted SBBA director Paul Cronshaw, who was thrilled to work with him and readily offered a list of items needing to be replaced.

“Acting as the primary pollinator among insects, bees are an essential part of the environment. And with Santa Barbara County relying heavily on its agricultural industry, bees are a welcome and integral member of our community,” Cronshaw said.

“Connor recognized this need and we couldn’t be more appreciative of his hard work,” he said.

By June 23, working at the Goleta Elks Lodge, Platt and Los Padres Council Troop 37 had built and stained 20 beehive stands.

The stands serve several needs including protection against disease caused by moisture, averting certain predators, and establishing necessary ventilation to control temperature and humidity in the hive.

“I was so excited to be able to help out the SB Beekeepers Association," Platt said. "We’re always hearing about how important it is to save the bees, and this project allowed me to help both the bees and a local non-profit affected by the mudslide.

"I encourage everyone to check out what they’re doing for the community.”

Founded in 2011, SBBA is a 501(c)(3) dedicated to the promotion and advancement of beekeeping through best practices, the education and mentoring of people about honey bees and beekeeping, and increasing public awareness of environmental concerns affecting honey bees.

More information is available at http://www.SBBA.org.

— Taylor DeVries for Santa Barbara Beekeepers Association.