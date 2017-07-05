Saturday, April 14 , 2018, 10:35 am | Fair 70º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Protest Against Los Olivos Community Services District Fails

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | July 5, 2017 | 8:51 p.m.

With too few protests filed by the deadline, the formation of the proposed Los Olivos Community Services District will proceed to the next step. 

By the June 21 deadline, Los Olivos had 488 registered voters, with 80 people submitting protests against the formation, according to Renee Bischof, chief deputy registrar of voters for the Santa Barbara County Elections Division. 

Some invalid protest forms were not counted, including four from registered voters living outside the defined formation district and two from people not registered to vote in Santa Barbara County. 

The total protests amounted to 16.39 percent, far short of the 50 percent or more registered voter objections needed to terminate proceedings, according to Paul Hood, executive director of the Santa Barbara County Local Agency Formation Commission.

The push comes as Los Olivos deals with the designation of the community as a special-problem area due to concerns with septic tanks and groundwater amid increasingly stringent regulations.

Los Olivos residents have been lobbying for their own community services district to keep local control, and contend it would be quicker than being annexed into the Santa Ynez Valley Community Services District.

Hood said LAFCO would take up the topic at its Aug. 3 meeting, followed by the scheduling of an election where voters will be asked whether to form the district.

LAFCO is a regional agency created by the state to oversee boundary changes affecting the county, cities and special districts to discourage urban sprawl and encourage orderly and efficient provision of services, such as water and sewer.

The Los Olivos Water Reclamation Working Group, a grassroots group fighting for creation of its own community services district, notified supporters about the outcome of the protest hearing.

“The right for our community to vote for local control and CSD formation will go forward,” the group told residents.

“So we now move on to holding a community election. Thanks to each of you who helped your neighbors learn more about the benefits of CSD formation and support our right to vote for local control,” group’s email said.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 