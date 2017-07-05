Protest Against Los Olivos Community Services District Fails

With too few protests filed by the deadline, the formation of the proposed Los Olivos Community Services District will proceed to the next step.

By the June 21 deadline, Los Olivos had 488 registered voters, with 80 people submitting protests against the formation, according to Renee Bischof, chief deputy registrar of voters for the Santa Barbara County Elections Division.

Some invalid protest forms were not counted, including four from registered voters living outside the defined formation district and two from people not registered to vote in Santa Barbara County.

The total protests amounted to 16.39 percent, far short of the 50 percent or more registered voter objections needed to terminate proceedings, according to Paul Hood, executive director of the Santa Barbara County Local Agency Formation Commission.

The push comes as Los Olivos deals with the designation of the community as a special-problem area due to concerns with septic tanks and groundwater amid increasingly stringent regulations.

Los Olivos residents have been lobbying for their own community services district to keep local control, and contend it would be quicker than being annexed into the Santa Ynez Valley Community Services District.

Hood said LAFCO would take up the topic at its Aug. 3 meeting, followed by the scheduling of an election where voters will be asked whether to form the district.

LAFCO is a regional agency created by the state to oversee boundary changes affecting the county, cities and special districts to discourage urban sprawl and encourage orderly and efficient provision of services, such as water and sewer.

The Los Olivos Water Reclamation Working Group, a grassroots group fighting for creation of its own community services district, notified supporters about the outcome of the protest hearing.

“The right for our community to vote for local control and CSD formation will go forward,” the group told residents.

“So we now move on to holding a community election. Thanks to each of you who helped your neighbors learn more about the benefits of CSD formation and support our right to vote for local control,” group’s email said.

