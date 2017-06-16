Protest Hearing Set For Proposed Los Olivos Community Services District

Time is running out to submit protests for the proposed formation of the Los Olivos Community Services District.

The Santa Barbara County Local Agency Formation Commission will accept protests through 4:45 p.m. on June 21.

A protest hearing is planned to start at 4 p.m. and end at 4:45 p.m. that day at St. Mark’-in-the-Valley Church, 2901 Nojoqui Ave.

The hearing will describe the proposed district and the reason for the hearing, with representatives expected to note protests received before the meeting and those submitted during the session.

Officials said results will be tabulated and announced at a future LAFCO meeting.

Los Olivos residents have led efforts to form a district to address collection, treatment and disposal of wastewater.

The grassroots effort began amid concerns about the septic systems in the community and problems cited by regulators.

Protest forms can be downloaded and printed from the LAFCO website by clicking here.

Only registered voters in the proposed Los Olivos district boundaries can submit a protest.

The community has some 490 registered voters and protests submitted by 50 percent or more are required to terminate the process to form the community services district, LAFCO representatives said.

To be counted, a protest must be signed and dated with a residential address and received in the LAFCO office by the deadline. Protests cannot be sent by fax machine or email. P.O. boxes also will not be allowed.

Protests can be mailed to Santa Barbara LAFCO, 105 E. Anapamu St., Room 407, Santa Barbara, California 93101.

