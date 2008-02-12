Protestors Take On ICB Conference

{mosimage}

Anti-war activists marched through UCSB Tuesday afternoon to protest the 2008 Institute for Collaborative Biotechnologies Army-Industry Collaboration Conference. Hundreds of protestors made their way from the Pardall Tunnel to the Corwin Pavilion, where they sat outside as researchers and representatives from industry and the Army held their conference.

“It’s unfortunate they chose to do this at this time,” said UCSB Vice Chancellor of Public Affairs Paul Desruisseaux. Much of the discussions, he said, center around defense and protection of troops on the ground. None of the information is classified, he added.

According to UCSB Police Officer Matt Bowman, the crowd was largely peaceful, though by mid afternoon, police arrested two protestors (who were later released) for unruly behavior. According to an eyewitness report, a third person was arrested later in the afternoon.