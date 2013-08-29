Providence, A Santa Barbara Christian School Holds First Day of Classes

Providence, A Santa Barbara Christian School opened its doors for the first day of classes Wednesday.

Created over the summer by the historic merger of Providence Hall (serving grades 7 to 12 and founded in 2007) and Santa Barbara Christian School (serving kindergarten through eighth grade and founded in 1959), Providence provides seamless K-12 education for Santa Barbara-area families.

The boards of the two schools recognized their closely aligned missions to provide excellent academics integrated with the Christian faith and joined forces to create a strong new school.

Providence is located on two campuses: the Lower School (K-6) meets at 3723 Modoc Road and the Upper School (7-12) meets at 630 E. Canon Perdido St. Both campuses were updated as a result of the merger, including new furniture and significant investments in technology.

The first day of school enrollment is 184 full-time students and five part-time students. (Part-time enrollment in the Upper School is being offered as a service to home-schooling families.)

Openings exist in a few select grades, particularly at the Lower School level.

To inquire, please contact Jan Smith, Lower School Admission Director, at 805.563.4770. For information on the Upper School, please contact Joyce Luy, director of admission, at 805.962.4400.

— Elaine Rottman is the director of advancement at Providence.