Providence Adds Girls Tennis to Athletics Program

Tennis

Santa Barbara's Providence High School is fielding a girls tennis team for conpetition in the CIF-Southern Section.

Athletic director Steve Stokes hired Christina Klein and Chris McBride as the coaches for the program.



"Our girls will get top-notch coaching," said Stokes. "What a great way to start a brand-new program. I am very excited for what Christina and Chris will add to Providence and our athletic programs."

Klein played collegiate tennis at Westmont, where she earned a bachelor of science degree in kinesiology in 2009 She coached the women's tennis team at SBCC. When she is not on the tennis court, she works as a manual movement therapist and trainer in Santa Barbara.

"I am excited to be part of the first-ever girls tennis team at Providence," said Klein. "My mission is to help each and every student athlete reach their full potential and to learn how to rely on each other as a team."



McBride is a familiar face in the Santa Barbara tennis world. He is a United States Professional Tennis Registry teaching professional, currently serving as assistant men's tennis coach at SBCC. He is one of the top pros teaching for the City of Santa Barbara.



McBride grew up in Vancouver, Canada, where he was a ranked junior. Teaching, coaching, and learning has been a life-long passion. He holds an undergrad degree from UCSB and a master's degree in education from Columbia University. Prior to coaching, he was an elementary school teacher in Los Angeles and New York.

