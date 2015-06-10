Providence School to Honor Class of 2015 at Graduation Ceremony

Providence announces the graduation of the Class of 2015. Commencement exercises take place at 4 p.m. Friday, June 12 at Montecito Covenant Church, 671 Cold Spring Road.

This is the second graduating class of the new school, Providence, A Santa Barbara Christian School, formed by the merger of Providence Hall (7-12) and Santa Barbara Christian School (K-8) in 2013.

Pastor Steve Jolley of Santa Barbara Community Church will give the commencement address, “The Graduation That Matters Most.”

All 14 members of the Class of 2015 will attend college or university in the fall. Offers of admission came from many schools, including the University of Southern California, Berklee College of Music, Loyola Marymount University, Chapman University, Belmont University, Iowa State University, University of Hawaii, Westmont College, Wheaton College, Calvin College, Pepperdine University, Whitworth University, Biola University, Gordon College, Azusa Pacific University, George Fox University, Point Loma Nazarene University, Seattle Pacific University, Cal Baptist University and Cal Lutheran University.

Seven members of the class were awarded scholarships by the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara: Julie Cooper (Amber O’Neill Art Award), Laurelle Mitcham (William and Marie Thornbury Endowed Scholarship), Cody Niessen (Raintree Foundation Award), Bryan Briones (Ann Jackson Family Foundation Award), Willow Brown (Pete and Gerd Jordano Scholarship), Rohaam Miarkiani (Belinda and Steve Zola Family Award) and Ashley O’Brien (Vista del Monte Award).

Jen Loomer, college counselor, notes the Class of 2015 was extraordinarily involved in school life, participating in numerous performing arts groups and theatrical productions, as well as athletics, and student leadership and government.

“They will go into college with a community-oriented mindset,” she says, “and are poised to make a profound impact on their next institution.”

Besides being active participants in sports, arts and student life, these students have dedicated themselves to their studies.

“Seven will graduate with summa cum laude honors for earning grade point averages above 3.9,” reports Tim Loomer, head of Upper School. “One more will graduate with magna cum laude honors for earning a GPA above 3.6 and another will graduate with cum laude designation for earning a GPA above 3.3.”

— Elaine Rottman is the marketing director for Providence.