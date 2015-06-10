Tuesday, June 5 , 2018, 10:20 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Providence School to Honor Class of 2015 at Graduation Ceremony

All 14 members of Providence’s Class of 2015 will attend college or university in the fall.
All 14 members of Providence’s Class of 2015 will attend college or university in the fall. (Providence photo)
By Elaine Rottman for Providence | June 10, 2015 | 11:14 a.m.

Providence announces the graduation of the Class of 2015. Commencement exercises take place at 4 p.m. Friday, June 12 at Montecito Covenant Church, 671 Cold Spring Road.

This is the second graduating class of the new school, Providence, A Santa Barbara Christian School, formed by the merger of Providence Hall (7-12) and Santa Barbara Christian School (K-8) in 2013.

Pastor Steve Jolley of Santa Barbara Community Church will give the commencement address, “The Graduation That Matters Most.”

All 14 members of the Class of 2015 will attend college or university in the fall. Offers of admission came from many schools, including the University of Southern California, Berklee College of Music, Loyola Marymount University, Chapman University, Belmont University, Iowa State University, University of Hawaii, Westmont College, Wheaton College, Calvin College, Pepperdine University, Whitworth University, Biola University, Gordon College, Azusa Pacific University, George Fox University, Point Loma Nazarene University, Seattle Pacific University, Cal Baptist University and Cal Lutheran University.

Seven members of the class were awarded scholarships by the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara: Julie Cooper (Amber O’Neill Art Award), Laurelle Mitcham (William and Marie Thornbury Endowed Scholarship), Cody Niessen (Raintree Foundation Award), Bryan Briones (Ann Jackson Family Foundation Award), Willow Brown (Pete and Gerd Jordano Scholarship), Rohaam Miarkiani (Belinda and Steve Zola Family Award) and Ashley O’Brien (Vista del Monte Award).

Jen Loomer, college counselor, notes the Class of 2015 was extraordinarily involved in school life, participating in numerous performing arts groups and theatrical productions, as well as athletics, and student leadership and government.

“They will go into college with a community-oriented mindset,” she says, “and are poised to make a profound impact on their next institution.”

Besides being active participants in sports, arts and student life, these students have dedicated themselves to their studies.

“Seven will graduate with summa cum laude honors for earning grade point averages above 3.9,” reports Tim Loomer, head of Upper School. “One more will graduate with magna cum laude honors for earning a GPA above 3.6 and another will graduate with cum laude designation for earning a GPA above 3.3.”

— Elaine Rottman is the marketing director for Providence.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 