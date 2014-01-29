Caitlyn Patton Named Founding Director of Providence Preschool

Providence, a Santa Barbara Christian School, is pleased to announce Caitlyn Patton as its founding preschool director.

The school underwent a thorough search and interview process with many well-qualified candidates before appointing Patton to serve as the preschool’s founding director.

Patton comes to Providence from the El Montecito Early School, where she has been teaching since 2011. She has been a preschool educator since 2006, serving as a teacher and assistant childcare director in Orange County before returning to her native Santa Barbara.

Patton earned a bachelor of science degree in child development with a minor in psychology from California Polytechnic University at San Luis Obispo.

"Caitlyn possesses extensive knowledge of quality preschool education, a deep and personal Christian faith, and a warm and nurturing personality, making her an ideal fit for Providence Preschool," said Chris Rutz, head of Providence's K-8 program.

Providence Preschool will open its doors in the fall of 2014.

Kathy Abby has been contracted as a preschool education consultant to work with Patton and the school administration for the duration of the founding process.

Abby was the owner and founder of Rainbow Express Preschool in Bend, Ore. She operated that school for 15 years. She also taught kindergarten for seven years after earning a bachelor of arts degree in education from Seattle Pacific University.

To learn more about the Providence Preschool program and to register for an upcoming informational open house from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on either Feb. 13 or Feb. 20, click here or call 805.563.4770.

— Elaine Rottman is the director of advancement for Providence.