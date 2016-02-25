Thursday, June 28 , 2018, 3:51 am | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 

Providence Announces Matt Knoles as Principal for Lower School

By Elaine Rottman for Providence, A Santa Barbara Christian School | February 25, 2016 | 1:50 p.m.

Matthew Knoles (Providence photo)

Matthew Knoles has been appointed the new principal for the Lower School (grades K-6) at Providence, A Santa Barbara Christian School effective July 1, 2016. 

Matt Knoles joined the Providence team in 2014 as the assistant head of Lower School after ten years of teaching in the Ventura Unified School District.

In making this announcement, Dr. Scott Lisea, Head of School, said, "He has been an incredible asset to the Lower School community, and has earned the trust, respect and admiration of staff, faculty, parents and students alike."

Knoles earned a bachelors of arts degree in sociology from UC Santa Barbara, a teaching credential from Chapman University and a masters degree in educational leadership and policy from Cal State Northridge. 

The current Head of the Lower School, Mr. Chris Rutz, is leaving Santa Barbara to serve as head of a K-12 school in San Juan Capistrano.

“While change is challenging, it also brings with it opportunity, and installing Matt Knoles as the new leader on the Lower School campus allows us to move forward with confidence and continuity,” Lisea said. “He and the departing head of Lower School, Mr. Chris Rutz, work closely together, and Mr. Rutz will be able to work intentionally with Mr. Knoles in handing over the reins over the remainder of this semester.”

In accepting the new position, Knoles said, “I am both humbled and elated to take on this new role. My desire is to serve the Providence community with all my heart.”

Providence provides independent, Christian college preparatory education for preschool through high school students in the Santa Barbara area. Learn more about the school at www.providencesb.org.

Elaine Rottman is the associate director of development at Providence, A Santa Barbara Christian School.

 

