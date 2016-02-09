Providence Basketball Finishes Condor League Undefeated

Boys Basketball

Providence completed an undefeated Condor League basketball season with a 56-35 win over Dunn on Tuesday night.

Caleb Jones had a big night with 15 points, 10 rebounds, and four steals to pace the Patrios (15-6, 6-0). Gianni Madrigal had 11 points, seven rebounds and Ricky Beebe added 10 points and eight rebounds.

Providence will now wait for its draw in the CIF Division 6 playoffs.

"We are ranked No. 10 in CIF right now and have been in the top 10 of every poll this season," Coach Steve Stokes said. "Between that and being undefeated league champions, we are hoping for a good draw."

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.