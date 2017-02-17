Providence Beats Avalon, Advances to CIF 5A Quarterfinals

Boys Basketball

Gianni Madrigal scored 17 points and grabbed eight rebounds, leading Providence to a 54-44 win over Avalon in a CIF-Southern Section Division 5A second-round boys basketball game on Friday night at Westmont.

The Patriots advance to the quarterfinals on Tuesday. They'll play at Desert Christian Academy in Palm Springs.

Bryan Sheets scored 11 points and dished out five assists, Nick Butler added 11 points and Ricky Beebe had 10 points, seven rebounds and four assists for Providence (17-7).

"Avalon is a tough team, Providence coach Steve Stokes said. "We knew we would have to play well. They extended their zone out some tonight, and I was really impressed with the way we shared and moved the ball. That helped create some holes in the soft spots of their zone that we were able to take advantage of."