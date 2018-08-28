Providence Beats Fillmore in Tennis, Falls in Volleyball

Prep Roundup

Jenny Bohlinger and Ava Vandever both won three sets in singles to lead the Providence girls tennis tean to a season-opening 12-6 girls tennis win over Fillmore.

Bohlinger and Vandever each won 6-0 in the first two rounds and won the third round by forfeit.

In doubles, Christine Venzor and Ella Noyes went 2-1 on the day.

Providence plays Thursday at home against Nordhoff.

Girls Volleyball

The Patriots lost in four sets to Fillmore by the score of 25-19, 17-25, 25-11, 25-12.

Madison Malone led the Patriots with six kills.



