Providence Beats Garden St. Academy in Condor League Basketball Opener

Boys Basketball

Nick Butler scored 23 points, and Providence held off a stubborn Garden Street Academy, 49-39, in a Condor League boys basketball opener on Thursday night.

"When you go undefeated in league in back-to-back seasons like we have, you have a target on your back and you know you're going to get everyone's best shot every night," Providence coach Steve Stokes said. "Credit to Garden Street, they played hard tonight. Our defense held them to 25% shooting on the night (15/60) and they were still able to find ways to hang around.

"On a night where we didn't play our best, we still found ways to pull out a win. There is a lot to be said for that."

Chase Avery and Evan Boger both grabbed nine rebounds for the Patriots, who improve to 11-1 and 1-0 in league.

Providence's home game against against Hueneme on Saturday has been cancelled due to the Highway 101 closure. The Patriots' next game is Tuesday at Laguna Blanca at 5 p.m.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.