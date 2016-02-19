Providence Boys Advance to CIF Quarterfinals by Forfeit

Saturday's CIF-Southern Section Division 6 boys basketball playoff game between No. 7-ranked Providence of Santa Barbara and No. 10 Newbury Park Adventist has been canceled as Newbury Park Adventist has been removed from the playoffs, the CIF-SS announced Friday.

Newbury Park Adventist self reported to the CIF that it used an ineligible player during the regular season, according to Providence coach Steve Stokes. Providence will now move on to the quarterfinals on Wednesday night at perennial power Price in Los Angeles.

The Providence boys were scheduled to play the second game of a doubleheader with its girls team at Cate School on Saturday. The girls game is still on at 5:30 p.m.



