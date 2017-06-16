Providence Boys Basketball Named CIF State Academic Champion

Santa Barbara’s Providence School has been named the 2016-17 California Interscholastic Federation State Academic Team Champion for boys basketball.
Providence posted a collective grade-point average of 3.82. The school was one of eight from the Southern Section to be honored.
Members of the Providence basketball team are seniors Ricky Beebe, Caleb Jones, and Gianni Madrigal, and juniors Chase Avery, Evan Boger, Nick Butler, Caleb Johnson, and Bryan Sheets. Steve Stokes is the coach and school athletic director.
The CIF recognized a total of 29 state academic champions.
Here is the list of winners:
Sport/School/Section/GPA
Girls Cross Country/Cardinal Newman, Santa Rosa/ North Coast/4.00
Girls Golf/Cardinal Newman, Santa Rosa/North Coast/4.00
Boys Golf/Salinas/Central Coast/3.95
Girls Swim & Dive/ Liberty, Bakersfield/Central/3.95
Girls Field Hockey/Serra, San Diego/San Diego/3.94
Girls Track & Field/Whitney, Cerritos/Southern/3.94
Girls Lacrosse/Cardinal Newman, Santa Rosa/North Coast/3.92
Girls Tennis/Clovis North/Central/3.92
Boys Tennis/Crossroads, Santa Monica/Southern/3.92
Boys Cross Country/Kelseyville/North Coast/3.90
Girls Soccer/Yosemite, Oakhurst/ Central/3.90
Girls Volleyball/Yosemite, Oakhurst/Central/3.90
Girls Basketball/Pilibos, Los Angeles/Southern/3.89
Boys Water Polo/Harker, San Jose/Central Coast/3.87
Girls Water Polo/Torrey Pines, San Diego/San Diego/3.86
Girls Wrestling/La Costa Canyon, Carlsbad/San Diego/3.86
Boys Volleyball/Poly, Pasadena/Southern/3.85
Softball/Kingsburg/Central/3.83
Boys Basketball/Providence, Santa Barbara/Southern/3.82
Boys Track & Field/Mount Madonna, Watsonville/Central Coast/3.82
Boys Soccer/Mission San Jose, Fremont/North Coast/3.80
Badminton (co-ed)/Archbishop Mitty, San Jose/Central Coast/ 3.78
Baseball/ Crossroads, Santa Monica/Southern/3.77
Tri-City Christian, Vista/San Diego/3.77
Boys Swim & Dive/Saddleback Valley Christian, SJC/Southern/3.77
Football/Poly, Pasadena/Southern/3.76
Boys Lacrosse/Cardinal Newman, Santa Rosa/North Coast/3.68
Boys Wrestling/Canyon Crest, San Diego/San Diego/3.65
Gymnastics/Mountain View/Central Coast/3.45