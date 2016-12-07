Providence Boys Lose Close One at Orcutt Academy

Boys Basketball

Providence lost its third close game of the season, falling to Orcutt Academy, 50-46, on Wednesday night.

Caleb Jones and Gianni Madrigal each scored 16 points for the Patriots, while Chase Avery lead the team with 10 rebounds and Bryan Sheets dished out five assists.

Providence played without All-CIF standout, Ricky Beebe, who was injured in Monday night's game against Carpinteria.

"Our three losses are by a combined eight points," said Providence coach Steve Stokes. "The margin of error is razor thin and we can just as easily be 6-0 right now. We have been talking about how there is no such thing as small details, everything matters. After playing six games in nine days, it will be nice to have some time between games, get back to practice and get some work in."

Providence (3-3) plays Monday night at Bishop Diego at 7 p.m.

Orcutt Academy 57, Providence Girls 25

Elleney King had 12 points and Maggie Coffin grabbed five rebounds to lead the Patriots.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.