Providence Breezes in Basketball Season Opener

Gianni Madrigal scored a game-high 20 points, powering Providence to a 63-27 season-opening basketball win at Santa Maria Valley Christian Academy on Tuesday night.
Bryan Sheets tallied 13 points and Chase Avery added 11 points and grabbed eight rebounds. Ricky Beebe was a force on the boards, hauling in a team-high 10 rebounds
Providence is back in action Thursday at the Santa Clarita Christian Tournament, opening against Fresno Christian, the Central Section Division 5 runner-up last season.
Providence Girls 49, VCA 13
Monika Lopez scored 14 points and Bella Madrigal added 12 for Providence in the season opener. Mikaela Torres grabbed a team-high nine rebounds.
