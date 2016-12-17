Girls Basketball
Providence Can’t Keep Up With Grace Brethren
By Christian Eckert, Sports Reporter | December 17, 2016 | 4:26 p.m.
The Providence girls basketball team struggled to get things going on Saturday, falling 23-69 to Grace Brethren.
Monika Lopez and Veronika Everson each put up five points for the Patriots, while Bella Madrigal and Mikaela Torres hauled in six and five rebounds, respectively.
With the loss, Providence fell to 2-4 on the season and will next take on Fillmore on December 27.
