Providence, Cate Girls Win Basketball Playoff Openers

The Providence girls basketball team defeated Southlands Christian, 60-46, in a first-round game of the CIF-SS Division 5AA girls playoffs on Thursday night.

Bella Madrigal led three players in double figures with 20 points. Veronika Everson had 15 points and Mikaela Torres added 14 to help the Patriots improve to 15-7.

The victory advances Providence to a second-round game at top-seeded Grace Brethren on Saturday.

In other playoff action, Cate defeated Santa Maria Valley Christian 43-25 in the 5A playoffs. Elle Smith scored 21 points to lead Cate, Lily Zanze had eight rebounds and four steals and Deborah Brittain pulled down six boards.

The Rams play at fourth-seeded Victor Valley Christian on Saturday at 5:30 p.m.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.