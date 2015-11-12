Providence Celebrates Veterans Day at Both Campuses

Advice

Providence, A Santa Barbara Christian School hosted events on both the Lower School and Upper School campuses to honor local veterans Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2015. Both campuses were closed Wednesday, Nov. 11, in honor of Veterans Day.

At Providence Lower School (PreK–6), a Veterans Day assembly honored a number of our local veterans. Elementary students from each classroom sang songs to commemorate the four branches of our US armed forces.

The featured speaker was Staff Sergeant Jerry Gray, a local chaplain who served with the United States Air Force (1968–72).

Upper School students were given an assignment to interview a veteran and to thank him or her for serving our country in this way.

On Tuesday morning, they turned in their assignments and wrote a short public statement about their interview subject. These reflections will be collected in a book that chronicles this service.

According to Tim Loomer, Head of Upper School, "The activities planned in honor of Veterans Day are created to raise awareness of veterans in students' lives, to thank these men and women for their service and to learn more about the significant contribution these people have made to both preserve our freedom and to fight for the freedoms of others."

— Elaine Rottman represents Providence School.