Providence Chamber Singers Place First in NYC Choral Competition

The 16 members of Providence, a Santa Barbara Christian School's Chamber Singers choral group recently placed first in the World Strides Heritage Performance Choral Festival in New York City.

The choir spent the school's spring break week, March 24-28, competing with much larger schools in the national festival. Besides bringing home the gold medal, after their return they were shipped a special adjudicators' award trophy for scoring a minimum of 95 points (of 100) on all three areas of judging.

While in New York City, the students spontaneously sang in many iconic locations, drawing crowds of listeners. For junior Madeleine Meyer, singing in Federal Hall was a trip highlight.

"It was awesome to charm a park ranger who first tried to stop us and then grudgingly gave approval for us to sing," she said. "When we sang the 'Star Spangled Banner,' he removed his hat, placed it over his heart, and listened with a huge smile on his face."

Ashely O'Brien, also a junior, listed singing at the ground zero memorial site and in the acoustically vibrant Riverside Church as her personal trip highlights. Much of the traditional repertoire the elite choir sings was written to be sung in a space such as Riverside Church.

The Providence Chamber Singers, comprised of high school voices, are under the direction of Rebecca Hodson. Hodson directs the Performing Arts program at Providence.

— Elaine Rottman is the director of advancement for Providence.