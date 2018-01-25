Providence Crushes Grace Brethren; Bryan Sheets Sets Assists Records

Boys Basketball

Providence continued rolling in boys basketball, beating Grace Brethren 76-48 behind the double-double from Nick Butler.

Butler scored 25 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, and dished out four assists as the Patriots improved to 16-1.

Evan Boger scored 20 points and Bryan Sheets had 16 points and eight assists. He now has 233 assists, breaking the school career record of Matthew Eaton. He also set the single season mark. He now has 89 assists, breaking his previous best.

Chase Avery grabbed 10 rebounds, Caleb Johnson scored nine points and grabbed nine rebounds.

"I was really happy with our offensive execution tonight. They threw the kitchen sink at us and we responded well," said coach Steve Stokes.

Providence next plays Cate on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. at SBCC.

