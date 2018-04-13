Providence Dedicates Choral Concert to Recent Disaster Victims

The Providence School will dedicate its spring choral concert, Inspiration of Hope, to families affected by the Thomas Fire and Montecito mudslides and debris flow.

The performance will be at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 19, at Trinity Episcopal Church, 1500 State St., Santa Barbara. Doors open by 6:30 p.m., seating is open.

Featured in the concert are the high school Chorale and Chamber Singers; middle school Chorus; and youth ensemble Laudate, which includes children from grades 3-6.

The stone walls of Trinity Episcopal Church will reverberate with a mix of choral music spanning the ages, featuring an eclectic program of folk songs, hymns, and world music.

The concert will conclude with a rousing gospel song, “Cornerstone,” all under the direction of Rebecca Leftwich Hodson, Providence's director of performing arts.

Tickets are $5 per student; $10 per adult; $25 for a family pass (immediate family only: i.e., parents and their children). To buy tickets, visit www.providencesb.org/springconcert.

— Elaine Rottman for Providence School.