Providence Defeats Garden Street Academy in Four Sets

Boys Volleyball

The Providence boys volleyball team took down Garden Street Academy on Tuesday in four sets: 24-26, 25-22, 25-19, 25-17.

After dropping the first set, the Patriots rallied to win the next three.

Blake Labrie was strong serving for Providence, finishing with nine aces on 13 service attempts and six kills.

Nick Butler put up 16 kills and Caleb Jones managed 12 himself.

"Garden St played scrappy and returned many balls, but throughout the match you could see our guys beginning to control the free ball and put more balls away," explained Providence coach Nathan Alker. "It was fun to watch them get excited about the game and their team."

