Providence Defense Shuts Down Garden St. Academy, 60-35

Boys Basketball

Nick Butler and Gianni Madrigal combined for 29 points, and Providence closed in on the Condor League boys basketball title with a 60-35 win over Garden Street Academy on Tuesday at Westmont.

The Patriots (5-0 in league) play Besant Hill next Wednesday for a chance to win their second straight league title.

Butler led Providence with 15 points, Madrigal had 14 points and Caleb Jones added 10. Chase Avery hauled in 10 rebounds, Ricky Beebe had nine and four assists, Madrigal grabbed seven boards and Butler made five steals.

"We did a great job of making all of their shots difficult tonight," coach Steve Stokes said of the defensive effort. "We held them to 28% shooting."

Providence, 13-8 and ranked eighth in CIF Division 5A, plays Villanova in a non-league game on Saturday.

