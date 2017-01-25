Providence Dominates in Win Over Dunn

Boys Basketball

Gianni Madrigal and Ricky Beebe each recorded double-doubles to lead Providence to a 67-19 boys basketball win over Dunn in a Condor League game on Wednesday.

Madrigal had 19 points and 11 rebounds, while Beebe had 15 points and 11 boards. Chase Avery hauled in 11 rebounds,

"I thought we did a good job of playing our game and able to do it at a high level all night," said coach Steve Stokes.

Providence, ranked No. 8 in CIF Divison 5A, remains undefeated in league play at 3-0. They face Midland on Saturday at Westmont at 2:30 p.m.



