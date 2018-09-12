Providence Drops League Opener in Girls Tennis

Tennis

Jenny Bohlinger lost only two games in winning three sets, but Providence couldn't match the strength of St. Bonaventure in doubles and suffered a 15-3 tennis loss in a Frontier League match.

The Seraphs won all nine doubles sets in the league opener.

Ava Vandever scored the other two points for the Patriots, winning 7-5 and 6-4 in singles,

Providence is 2-2 overall and 0-1 in league.