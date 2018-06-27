Providence Edges Laguna Blanca to Capture First Condor League Basketball Title

Boys Basketball

The Providence boys basketball team made program history on Saturday, winning its first Condor League championship with a 52-50 win at Laguna Blanca.

In a see-saw battle at Merovick Gym, Caleb Jones hit the game-winning basket on a floater in the paint with 35 seconds left in regulation. The Patriots clamped down on the defensive end and didn't allow Laguna Blanca a good look at a tying basket.

Ricky Beebe led Providence in scoring with 16 points and Bryan Sheets had 13 points and 4 assists. Gianni Madrigal was huge on the boards with 15 rebounds.

Pierce O'Donnell led Laguna Blanca with 17 points and Sage Pickering scored 13 points.

"We didn't mention league championship at any point during the week," Providence coach Steve Stokes said. "The message was all about being prepared, being in the moment, and playing five as one — what has been our calling card all year is what would get us to the finish line."

The game drew a vocal crowd.

"It was a great atmosphere, what high school sports are all about," said Stokes."

The win marked the first time Providence swept the season series with Laguna Blanca. The Patriots won the first meeting by double digits.

"We knew it would be a different type of game than the first go around," said Stokes.

Providence improves to 14-6 overall (5-0 in Condor League) and will look to finish league undefeated Tuesday night against Dunn at Westmont College.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.