Providence Ekes Out Win Over Coastal Christian

Girls Basketball

The Providence girls basketball team took down Coastal Christian in Arroyo Grande in a non-league matchup Thursday afternoon by a score of 37-35.

The Patriots were powered by 17 points from Veronika Everson and 10 points and seven assists from Monika Lopez.

Mikaela Torres, Maggie Coffin, and Elleney King each pulled down eight boards in the win.

With the victory, Providence improves to 2-0 on the season, and takes on Thacher in Ojai on Saturday.

— Noozhawk sports reporter Christian Eckert can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports and @noozhawk. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.