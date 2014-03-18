Providence Spring Concert to Explore ‘Untraveled Worlds’ in Song

The Providence spring concert features the high school Chorale, the select Chamber Singers, the middle school Chorus and the youth ensemble, Laudate, which includes children from grades 3 through 8 from the Lower School and the larger Santa Barbara community.

Director Rebecca Leftwich Hodson has planned a varied program of musical delights. The concert will open with “Tshotsholoza,” a traditional South African Freedom song remembering the life of Nelson Mandela. Traditional choral repertoire, including Renaissance madrigals, African American spirituals, and music from the French romantic era and contemporary Latin settings will be featured.

Closing the concert will be the haunting and exuberant setting of Alfred Lord Tennyson’s “Ulysses,” titled “Untraveled Worlds.”

The concert will begin at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 20 at First United Methodist Church, 305 E. Anapamu St. in Santa Barbara.

Tickets may be purchased online or at the door. Reserved seating is $12 for adults and children, and general seating is $7 for adults and $5 for students. Ticket sales will begin at 6:15 p.m., with the doors opening at 6:40 p.m.

Providence is a Christian college preparatory school serving grades K through 12 in Santa Barbara.

— Elaine Rottman is the director of advancement for Providence.