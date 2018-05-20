Providence Faculty Receive Travel, Study Fellowships

Three Providence upper school teachers, Rodney Meadth, Bruce Rottman and Susan Isaac, received fellowships to attend the June 19-22 Acton University program in Grand Rapids, Mich., based on their teaching merit displayed this past year.

Meadth and Rottman received the Hansen Fellowship and Isaac was awarded the First Time Teacher for K-12 Scholarship.

Acton University is an annual exclusive four-day intensive seminar of courses that combine concepts of faith with sound economic principles. Attendees are expected to number more than 1,000 from all over the world and many different faith backgrounds.

The curriculum offers 120 courses to choose from, taught by some 80 experts in the field, all promoting the concept of a free and virtuous society.

Two Providence High School students also were accepted into the program, senior Evan Boger and junior Jake Yonally. This is the first year two high school students have applied for and been accepted to the program.

Boger and Yonally are both Libertas Scholars, an honors program directed by Rottman that provides a course of study focused on the humanities, language, art, theology, and/or economics during their time at Providence.

Students who participate in the program are expected to maintain a 3.5 GPA for any courses specific to the Libertas program and a 3.0 GPA overall. Libertas scholars are also expected to participate in a minimum of two academic seminars outside of Providence.

With the help of a grant to Providence by the Koch Foundation, recently renewed for the third year, Boger and Yonally will be able to capitalize on this opportunity without out-of-pocket expenses.

Rottman helped speak to the two organization’s association with Providence: “The Koch Foundation’s goals align with Acton University’s, as well as Providence’s, promoting the idea that Christians can marry virtue and economics and thus better society.”

— Allie Williams for Providence School.