Saturday, June 30 , 2018, 1:01 pm | Overcast 70º

 
 
 
 

Providence Faculty Receive Travel, Study Fellowships

By Allie Williams for Providence School | May 20, 2018 | 2:27 p.m.

Three Providence upper school teachers, Rodney Meadth, Bruce Rottman and Susan Isaac, received fellowships to attend the June 19-22 Acton University program in Grand Rapids, Mich., based on their teaching merit displayed this past year.

Meadth and Rottman received the Hansen Fellowship and Isaac was awarded the First Time Teacher for K-12 Scholarship.

Acton University is an annual exclusive four-day intensive seminar of courses that combine concepts of faith with sound economic principles. Attendees are expected to number more than 1,000 from all over the world and many different faith backgrounds.

The curriculum offers 120 courses to choose from, taught by some 80 experts in the field, all promoting the concept of a free and virtuous society.

Two Providence High School students also were accepted into the program, senior Evan Boger and junior Jake Yonally. This is the first year two high school students have applied for and been accepted to the program.

Boger and Yonally are both Libertas Scholars, an honors program directed by Rottman that provides a course of study focused on the humanities, language, art, theology, and/or economics during their time at Providence.

Students who participate in the program are expected to maintain a 3.5 GPA for any courses specific to the Libertas program and a 3.0 GPA overall. Libertas scholars are also expected to participate in a minimum of two academic seminars outside of Providence.

With the help of a grant to Providence by the Koch Foundation, recently renewed for the third year, Boger and Yonally will be able to capitalize on this opportunity without out-of-pocket expenses.

Rottman helped speak to the two organization’s association with Providence: “The Koch Foundation’s goals align with Acton University’s, as well as Providence’s, promoting the idea that Christians can marry virtue and economics and thus better society.”

— Allie Williams for Providence School.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 