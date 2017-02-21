Thursday, June 21 , 2018, 10:10 pm | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 
Boys Basketball

Providence Falls in CIF 4A Quarterfinals

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | February 21, 2017 | 10:34 p.m.

Providence fell to Desert Christian, 65-55, in a CIF-Southern Section Division 5A quarterfinal boys basketball game in Palm Springs on Tuesday night.

Providence fell behind by 11 at halftime and played catch-up in the second half. The Patriots pulled to within four, 54-50, with three minutes to play.

"We kept chipping away," Providence coach Steve Stokes said. "The game was much closer than the final score indicated after fouling late. I was proud of how we kept battling and gave ourselves a chance to win down the stretch."

Ricky Beebe scored 19 points and grabbed nine rebounds to lead Providence (17-8). Gianni Madrigal finished with 16 points, Bryan Sheets scored 10 points and Nick Butler grabbed 8 rebounds.

"The loss marked the final career game for Beebe, Caleb Jones, and Madrigal.

"Before they stepped on campus, Providence had never finished above 500. Now we have won back-to-back undefeated league titles and have made back-to-back trips to the CIF quarterfinals," Stokes said. "They are a great group that have helped form the culture in our program — the ripple effect of that will be felt at Providence for a long time to come."

Madrigal broke the school record for rebounds in a season with 204. The previous record was 197 by teammate Chase Avery last year. His 405 points in a season is second all time only to Matthew Eaton's 448 in 2014-15.

Jones will finish as the Providence all-time career rebound holder with 515 career rebounds.  Beebe is a close second with 501.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

