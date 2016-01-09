Providence Falls Short Against Hueneme

Ricky Beebe of Providence made all four of his 3-point baskets and scored 23 points, but the Patriots fell short against Hueneme, 62-56, in a non-league boys basketball game at Westmont on Saturday.
Bryan Sheets and Gianni Madrigal each scored 10 points for the Patriots, who are 8-4 on the season. Chase Avery grabbed nine rebounds and Beebe had eight.
Providence is back in action Friday at Grace Brethren.
— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.