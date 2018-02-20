Providence Falls to Foothill Tech in Overtime in 5AA Quarterfinals

Boys Basketball

Providence suffered a 73-68 overtime loss to Foothill Tech in a CIF-SS 5AA Division quarterfinal boys basketball game on Tuesday night at Ventura College.

Providence was ahead 66-64 with eight seconds left in regulation. Foothill Tech shot a three-pointer and missed but it grabbed the offensive rebound and scored at the buzzer to send the game into overtime.

"It's a hard way for the season to end and for the careers of our five seniors to end," coach Steve Stokes said. "After the game we focused on the incredible accomplishments of this group. Very proud of our guys."

Nick Butler scored 22 points, hit 4 of 7 three-point attempts, had four assists and three blocks to lead Providence (21-3). Evan Boger made 4 of 9 treys and scored 14 points and grabbed eight rebounds; Bryan Sheets finished with 11 points and seven assists; Chase Avery had nine points and nine rebounds, and Caleb Johnson handed out five assists.

Stokes noted that the senior class won 70 percent of its games in their four years at Providence, were undefeated Condor League champions three times and made it to the CIF quarterfinals three times.

