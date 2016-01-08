Providence Gets Balanced Scoring in Win Over Foothill Tech

Providence scored a 50-44 win over Ventura’s Foothill Tech in a non-league boys basketball game on Friday night at Ventura College.
Caleb Jones scored 13 points and Gianni Madrigal had 12 points and nine rebounds to pace the Patriots (8-3). Bryan Sheets added 10 rebounds and four assists.
Chase Avery had a big game on the boards with 12 rebounds, including a couple of key offensive rebounds down the stretch.
The Patriots are back in action on Saturday against Hueneme at Westmont College.
