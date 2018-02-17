Thursday, June 7 , 2018, 8:04 am | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 
Boys Basketball

Providence Gets Defensive in Second-Round CIF Win Over Newbury Park Adventist

Chase Avery of Providence (22) battles for a rebound against a Newbury Park Adventist player during CIF 5AA second-round game. Avery had 20 points and seven rebounds. (Gary Kim photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | February 17, 2018 | 9:09 p.m.

Chase Avery put in a good night's work for the Providence boys basketball team, helping the Patriots defeat Newbury Park Adventist, 59-50, in a CIF-SS 5AA Division second-round playoff game on Saturday at SBCC's Sports Pavilion.

Avery scored 20 points and grabbed seven rebounds. The Patriots also got strong games from Evan Boger, Nick Butler and Caleb Johnson. Boger scored 13 points, grabbed eight rebounds and handed out four assists; Butler had 13 points and five assists, and Johnson had nine points, five assists and four steals.

Johnson and Butler also combined to contain Duane Darrett of Newbury Park Adventist. He came into the game as the leading scorer in Ventura County and was held to just five field goals.

"Newbury Park was averaging over 70 points a game coming in and is a really good offensive rebounding team. That was where the game was won. We did a great job of contesting shots and finishing possessions," said Providence coach Steve Stokes.

The Patriots (21-2) will next play in the quarterfinals on Tuesday night agaisnst Foothill Tech at Ventura College. 

This is the third consecutive trip to the quarterfinals for Providence.

Grace Brethern Girls 72,  Providence 24

The Patriots got 15 points from Bella Madrigal in the second-round playoff lost at top-seeded Grace Brethren.


 

