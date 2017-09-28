Tennis
Providence Gets First Win of Season by Edging Out Villanova Prep
By Christian Eckert, Sports Reporter | September 28, 2017 | 11:26 p.m.
The Providence girls tennis team earned their first win of the young season by defeating Villanova Prep on Thursday. After tying 4-4, the Patriots were named winners of the match due to having won 33 games to Villanova's 28.
In singles, Ava Vendever swept two sets without dropping a game.
In doubles, the teams of Elise Reyes and Lyndsey Allen and Hanna Garza and Chloe Norton each won one set.
