Sunday, April 15 , 2018, 1:23 pm | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Girls Basketball

Providence Girls Basketball Upends Bishop Diego

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | January 20, 2018 | 6:55 p.m.

Veronica Everson knocked down two three-pointers in the fourth quarter to stop a Bishop Diego comeback and lift Providence to a 40-28 girls basketball win on Saturday.

Natalie Whiting scored 20 points for Bishop Diego, which was playing its first game in two weeks.

"We were sluggish in the first half," coach Jeff Burich said. "We trailed 11-2 at halftime and it was just too big of a hole to climb out from."

The Cardinals pulled to within four (30-26) with four minutes to go, but Everson hit her two bonus shots to end the threat.

Bella Madrigal scored 12 points to lead a balanced Providence attack. Mikaela Torres had nine points, Everson added eight points and Monica Lopez tallied seven.

Bishop Diego (5-5) is scheduled to play its Frontier League opener Tuesday at Villanova Prep

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 