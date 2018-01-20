Providence Girls Basketball Upends Bishop Diego

Girls Basketball

Veronica Everson knocked down two three-pointers in the fourth quarter to stop a Bishop Diego comeback and lift Providence to a 40-28 girls basketball win on Saturday.

Natalie Whiting scored 20 points for Bishop Diego, which was playing its first game in two weeks.

"We were sluggish in the first half," coach Jeff Burich said. "We trailed 11-2 at halftime and it was just too big of a hole to climb out from."

The Cardinals pulled to within four (30-26) with four minutes to go, but Everson hit her two bonus shots to end the threat.

Bella Madrigal scored 12 points to lead a balanced Providence attack. Mikaela Torres had nine points, Everson added eight points and Monica Lopez tallied seven.

Bishop Diego (5-5) is scheduled to play its Frontier League opener Tuesday at Villanova Prep

