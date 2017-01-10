Providence Girls Cruise Past Dunn

Girls Basketball

Three players scored in double figures to power Providence to a 55-26 Condor League girls basketball win over Dunn on Tuesday.

Mikaela Torres led the way for the Patriots with 17 points and eight rebounds.

Bella Madrigal had a double-double with 14 points and 11 boards, and blocked five shots. Maggin Coffin added 10 points and eight rebounds.

Providence next plays Ojai Valley on Thursday at Westmont College.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.