Girls Basketball
Providence Girls Roll Past Valley Christian Academy
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | November 28, 2017 | 6:11 p.m.
Bella Madrigal and Mikaela Torres each recorded double-doubles for Providence in a 46-18 girls basketball win over Santa Maria Valley Christian Academy on Tuesday night.
Madrigal scored a game-high 16 points and grabbed 12 rebounds. Torres had 10 points and 11 boards, also also made five steals
Monika Lopez added eight points for the Patriots.
Support Noozhawk Today
You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.
We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.
Thank you for your vital support.