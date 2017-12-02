Girls Basketball
Providence Girls Rout Vistamar 44-17
By Christian Eckert, Sports Reporter | December 2, 2017 | 9:55 p.m.
The Providence girls basketball team took down Vistmar 44-17 in a non-league matchup on Saturday.
Bella Madrigal scored 18 points and Mikaela Torres added 12 in the rout.
With the victory, the Patriots improved to 2-1 on the season and next take on Carpinteria on Monday.
