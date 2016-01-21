Providence gives Newbury Park Adventist a Scare

Boys Basketball

Providence rallied to tie the in the fourth quarter, but Newbury Park Adventist responded with back-to-back 3-pointers and pulled away to a 71-61 boys basketball win on Thursday night.

Gianni Madrigal finished with a game high 27 points and seven rebounds to lead Providence. Ricky Beebe had 13 points and eight rebounds, Caleb Jones added 10 points for the Patriots (9-6, ranked eighth in CIF Division 6).

"We have played a big schedule in non league against large public schools or very good small schools," Providence coach Steve Stokes said. "The message all season has been when the competition level is higher, your margin of error becomes less and less. You need to be on your game for 32 minutes every night. Every game has been like a playoff game for us this season. Newbury Park came in with a 10-1 record; they are a good team with some good players that we gave too many opportunities tonight and they took advantage.

"I'm proud of the way our guys battled back. We have a special group here."

