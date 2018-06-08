Providence Graduates Class of 2018

Providence, A Santa Barbara Christian School will graduate 19 seniors, 4 p.m. Friday, June 8, at First Presbyterian Church, corner of State Street and Constance Avenue.

The magestic Providence graduation ceremonies include a procession of school board emeriti, current board members, faculty from preschool teachers through high school teachers, administrators, and the seniors, all led by a drummer and accompanied by regal-appearing banners.

Each senior has a moment in the spotlight, while a faculty member speaks about him or her.

Valedictorian Evan Boger, and a student speaker selected by the faculty — senior Mariano Avila — will address the expected audience of 400. The ceremony will be followed by a reception in the church hall.

All 19 members of the class have been accepted by four-year colleges and universities. All will attend college in the fall, from hometown Westmont to Boston University on the East Coast.

— Elaine Rottman for Providence School.