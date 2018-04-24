Providence Hall Receives Outstanding Campus Award from California Educators Hall of Fame

Last Saturday at California Lutheran University, in a room filled with distinguished educators, Providence Hall was awarded the Outstanding Campus Award by the California Educators Hall of Fame.

The other finalist for the award was Oaks Christian in Thousand Oaks.

Providence Hall was recognized for its impact on its students and the community of Santa Barbara, according to Darrin Parrent, president of the Hall of Fame.

Criteria include overall academic excellence, teacher proficiency at drawing the best from each student, and a positive impact on the surrounding community.

“Providence Hall is honored to receive this award and to be in the company of such fine educators and educational institutions,” Head of School David O’Neil said. “I’m especially proud of this award because it recognizes our outstanding faculty and their commitment to excellence in their subject areas, and their unwavering pursuit to engage the minds and to shape the hearts of young people.”

— David O’Neil is head of school at Providence Hall.