Providence Hall School Gains Accredidation

The Western Association of Schools and Colleges has awarded Providence Hall, a Christian high school in Santa Barbara, the highest rating of full accreditation. School officials applied for initial accreditation last fall from WASC, California’s accrediting body, beginning a process of evaluation that can take several years.

“The accrediting officials were here just a few months ago, so it was a pleasant surprise,” says David K. Winter, Providence Hall headmaster. “This is great news for our graduates who’re applying for admission to the finest colleges in the country.”

Providence Hall is in its second year, sharing a campus with Notre Dame School on State and Micheltorena Streets. It is a college-preparatory, Christian high school in the classic tradition, with an emphasis on critical-thinking skills. Its mission is to prepare students for the finest colleges and universities while providing a rigorous, comprehensive high school experience.

— Noozhawk staff writer Laurie Jervis can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .