Providence Hall Senior, Cellist Rebecca Shasberger Awarded Breitling Scholarship

Providence Hall senior Rebecca Shasberger, a talented cellist, has been awarded a Breitling Scholarship through the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara.
Shasberger is applying to several musical conservatories, and the scholarship will help defray the costs of her travel to audition at out-of-state conservatories.
The Breitling Scholarship Visit Awards Program was established to help pay for female high school seniors to visit out-of-state colleges. Only one nomination is accepted per high school.
Providence Hall is a college preparatory school in the Christian tradition, established in 2007. Shasberger is a member of the first class to attend all four years of high school at Providence Hall.
— Elaine Rottman is the director of advancement at Providence Hall.