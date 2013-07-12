Saturday, April 21 , 2018, 4:43 pm | Fair 70º

 
 
 
 

Providence Hall’s Accreditation Renewed at Highest Level

By Elaine Rottman for Providence Hall | July 12, 2013 | 3:31 p.m.

Providence Hall’s accreditation by the Western Association of Schools and Colleges has been renewed for the next six years.

The school received the longest term of accreditation available, with just a one-day, midcycle review to be carried out by WASC visitors sometime before June 30, 2019.

“This is wonderful news for the school,” Head of School David O’Neil said. “I am very grateful for the praise of the WASC visiting committee members who spent three days with us in April, and for the excellent leadership of our academic dean, Tim Loomer, who steered the WASC self-study and review process.”

O’Neil shared a few comments made by the WASC visiting committee regarding Providence Hall:

» 1. Enthusiastic, involved, committed faculty and staff

» 2. Committed, hard-working, active board

» 3. Dedicated, competent, knowledgeable administration

» 4. Evident strong commitment to the school’s clear mission statement

Providence Hall (grades 7 through 12) merged with Santa Barbara Christian School (kindergarten through eighth grade) on June 25. Both institutions are accredited by WASC. School administrators will work with WASC to merge the accreditations for the new school, Providence, a Santa Barbara Christian School.

Providence will provide seamless K-12 education, doubling enrollment and providing expanded curriculum and co-curricular opportunities for all students. The school’s mission is to integrate Christian faith and challenging academic learning in an environment in which students can flourish academically, socially and spiritually. The school provides a humanities-based liberal arts curriculum, including strong science, math, music, art, competitive athletic and vigorous outdoor education programs. This strong pedagogy is delivered with the exciting, innovative use of the latest technology, including a 1:1 iPad program for the high school.

Openings for fall remain in select grades. Call 805.962.4400 or 805.563.4770 to inquire. Financial assistance is available.

For more information, click here or click here.

— Elaine Rottman is the director of advancement at Providence Hall.

